Primoris Services Corporation
Primoris Services Corporation

Actions

PRIM

US74164F1030

Construction et ingénierie

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:53:39 29/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
39,12 USD -0,89 % Graphique intraday de Primoris Services Corporation -1,39 % +17,31 %
19:02 PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : UBS persiste à l'achat ZM
16:04 PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Primoris Services Corporation

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : UBS persiste à l'achat ZM
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Primoris Services Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Primoris Services : baisse du bénéfice net ajusté au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, perspectives de bénéfice par action pour 2024 ; les actions bondissent après les heures de cotation MT
Primoris Services Corporation présente ses résultats pour l'année complète terminée le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Primoris Services Corporation déclare un dividende en espèces, payable approximativement le 15 avril 2024 CI
Primoris Services Corporation présente ses prévisions de résultats pour l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2024 CI
Primoris Services Corporation présente ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Primoris Services obtient des projets de 1,1 milliard de dollars pour l'énergie solaire et le gaz naturel MT
Le segment énergie de Primoris Services obtient des contrats pour des projets d'une valeur supérieure à 800 millions de dollars MT
Primoris Services Corporation reçoit des projets d'une valeur de plus de 800 millions de dollars CI
Un initié de Primoris Services a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 123 095 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Primoris Services a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 154 055 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Primoris Services Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Primoris Services Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Primoris Services Corporation déclare un dividende en espèces, payable approximativement le 12 janvier 2024 CI
Primoris Services Corporation réaffirme ses prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Primoris Services reçoit des prix pour des projets solaires d'une valeur de 230 millions de dollars MT
Primoris Services Corporation reçoit des prix pour des projets solaires d'une valeur estimée à 230 millions de dollars CI
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : DA Davidson réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Primoris Services Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
Primoris Services : hausse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au deuxième trimestre MT
Primoris Services Corporation présente ses prévisions de résultats pour l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Primoris Services Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois terminés le 30 juin 2023 CI
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM

Profil Société

Primoris Services Corporation est un fournisseur de services contractuels spécialisés. Elle offre une gamme de services de construction spécialisés, de fabrication, d'entretien, de remplacement, d'approvisionnement et d'ingénierie par l'intermédiaire de ses trois segments : Services publics, Énergie/Renouvelables et Services de pipelines. Le secteur des services publics propose des services, notamment l'installation et la maintenance de systèmes de distribution et de transmission de gaz naturel et d'électricité, nouveaux et existants, ainsi que de systèmes de communication. Le segment Énergie/Renouvelables offre des services tels que l'ingénierie, l'approvisionnement, la construction, la modernisation, la construction d'autoroutes et de ponts, la démolition, les travaux sur site, la stabilisation des sols, l'excavation, la lutte contre les inondations, les mises à niveau, les réparations, les pannes et les services d'entretien. Le segment des pipelines offre des services tels que la construction et l'entretien de pipelines, des services de capture et de stockage du carbone, des services d'installation et d'intégrité de pipelines, l'installation de stations de compression et de pompage, et des installations de comptage.
Secteur
Construction et ingénierie
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Primoris Services Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Cloture
39,47 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
44,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,98 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Secteur Construction et ingénierie - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION Action Primoris Services Corporation
+17,31 % 2,11 Md
VINCI Action VINCI
+4,13 % 73,26 Md
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Action Larsen & Toubro Limited
-1,29 % 57,55 Md
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Action Quanta Services, Inc.
+11,44 % 34,78 Md
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Action China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
+11,23 % 30,87 Md
FERROVIAL SE Action Ferrovial SE
+4,94 % 27,03 Md
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Action China Railway Group Limited
+11,80 % 20,08 Md
WSP GLOBAL INC. Action WSP Global Inc.
+15,81 % 19,54 Md
BOUYGUES SA Action Bouygues SA
+7,18 % 15,17 Md
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED Action China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
+14,06 % 15,06 Md
