Primoris Services Corporation est un fournisseur de services contractuels spécialisés. Elle offre une gamme de services de construction spécialisés, de fabrication, d'entretien, de remplacement, d'approvisionnement et d'ingénierie par l'intermédiaire de ses trois segments : Services publics, Énergie/Renouvelables et Services de pipelines. Le secteur des services publics propose des services, notamment l'installation et la maintenance de systèmes de distribution et de transmission de gaz naturel et d'électricité, nouveaux et existants, ainsi que de systèmes de communication. Le segment Énergie/Renouvelables offre des services tels que l'ingénierie, l'approvisionnement, la construction, la modernisation, la construction d'autoroutes et de ponts, la démolition, les travaux sur site, la stabilisation des sols, l'excavation, la lutte contre les inondations, les mises à niveau, les réparations, les pannes et les services d'entretien. Le segment des pipelines offre des services tels que la construction et l'entretien de pipelines, des services de capture et de stockage du carbone, des services d'installation et d'intégrité de pipelines, l'installation de stations de compression et de pompage, et des installations de comptage.

Secteur Construction et ingénierie