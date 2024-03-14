Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
Actions
PEG
US7445731067
Services multiples aux collectivités
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|63,82 USD
|-0,18 %
|-2,38 %
|+4,19 %
|16:20
|PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|07/03
|PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+3,93 %
|31,87 Md
|-8,86 %
|97,95 Md
|+26,46 %
|59,81 Md
|-.--%
|51,55 Md
|-1,61 %
|49,77 Md
|-6,09 %
|44,77 Md
|-4,38 %
|40,08 Md
|+6,05 %
|35,75 Md
|-5,31 %
|25,03 Md
|+1,65 %
|22,53 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. - Nyse
- Actualités Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
- Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat