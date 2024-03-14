Action PEG PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Actions

PEG

US7445731067

Services multiples aux collectivités

 17:00:49 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
63,82 USD -0,18 % Graphique intraday de Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. -2,38 % +4,19 %
16:20 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
07/03 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : BMO Capital toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 26, 2024
Public Service Enterprise dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre grâce à la réduction des dépenses d'exploitation RE
Public Service Enterprise : baisse du bénéfice d'exploitation non GAAP du 4ème trimestre et du chiffre d'affaires d'exploitation ; publication des perspectives du BPA non GAAP pour 2024 MT
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated nomme Ricardo G. Pérez membre du Comité de gouvernance, de nomination et de développement durable et du Comité des opérations industrielles CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated élit Ricardo (Ric) G. Pérez au conseil d'administration CI
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Guggenheim passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Barclays optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Plus d'un demi-million de personnes sont privées d'électricité sur la côte est des États-Unis en raison de la tempête hivernale RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent vendredi en fin d'après-midi MT
L'unité de Public Service Enterprise Group demande une augmentation des tarifs MT
Public Service Enterprise Group prévoit une augmentation de 6% du bénéfice d'exploitation non GAAP pour 2024 MT
Enphase Energy étend son soutien aux centrales électriques virtuelles aux États-Unis MT
Un initié de Public Service Enterprise Group a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 259 706 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
Les bénéfices ajustés du T3 de Public Service Enterprise Group chutent alors que les revenus augmentent ; les perspectives pour 2023 sont réitérées MT
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce la démission d'Alfred W. Zollar du conseil d'administration CI
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM

Profil Société

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. est une société holding organisée autour de 6 pôles d'activités : - distribution d'électricité (31,8% du CA) ; - production et vente d'électricité (23,5%) ; - distribution de gaz naturel (18,1%) ; - transmission d'électricité (15,6%) ; - vente en gros de gaz naturel (1,8%) ; - autres (9,2%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
63,93 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
65,84 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+2,99 %
