PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
ETFs positionnés sur PURE STORAGE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD3.19%1.86%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...3.23%0.56%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD3.07%0.06%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.40%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...2.09%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,80 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,22 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 70,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,45%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PURE STORAGE, INC.-11.05%4 082
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.30.98%50 262
HP INC.-8.22%25 904
GOERTEK INC.104.02%19 150
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-16.54%12 786
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.49.20%12 451
