Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  QEP Resources, Inc.    QEP

QEP RESOURCES, INC.

(QEP)
  Rapport
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur QEP RESOURCES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF - CAD8.38%0.57%Amérique du NordActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...2.11%0.04%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD2.51%0.03%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...2.89%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD1.56%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique QEP RESOURCES, INC.
Durée : Période :
QEP Resources, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique QEP Resources, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,28 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,08 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
QEP RESOURCES, INC.70.71%1 036
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.71%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.03%164 970
TOTAL SE15.48%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.42%120 649
GAZPROM10.61%76 597
