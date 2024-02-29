Action RLJ RLJ LODGING TRUST
RLJ Lodging Trust

Actions

RLJ

US74965L1017

Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
 16:50:35 29/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
11,86 USD +0,64 % Graphique intraday de RLJ Lodging Trust -1,71 % +0,64 %
16:03 RLJ LODGING TRUST : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
27/02 Transcript : RLJ Lodging Trust, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024

Dernières actualités sur RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging : augmentation des fonds d'exploitation ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, perspectives pour 2024 MT
RLJ Lodging Trust publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) a acquis Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill pour environ 130 millions de dollars. CI
RLJ LODGING TRUST : UBS toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Wolfe Research désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Oppenheimer passe à l'achat ZM
Transcript : RLJ Lodging Trust, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
RLJ Lodging Trust publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Truist Securities à l'achat ZM
Transcript : RLJ Lodging Trust, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023
RLJ Lodging Trust : hausse des fonds d'exploitation ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 2ème trimestre MT
RLJ Lodging Trust déclare un dividende en espèces pour le troisième trimestre 2023, payable le 17 octobre 2023 CI
RLJ Lodging Trust publie ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Opinion positive de Truist Securities ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Oppenheimer moins optimiste ZM
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Les sociétés d'investissement immobilier du secteur de l'hébergement devraient enregistrer des résultats plus faibles en raison d'un ralentissement des fondamentaux de l'entreprise, selon Oppenheimer MT
RLJ LODGING TRUST : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer ZM
Rlj Lodging Trust annonce des dividendes pour le deuxième trimestre 2023, payables le 31 juillet 2023 CI

Graphique RLJ Lodging Trust
Profil Société

RLJ Lodging Trust est une société d'investissement immobilier (REIT) auto-administrée. La société possède principalement des hôtels de marque, des hôtels à chambres, des hôtels à service ciblé et des hôtels compacts à service complet situés aux États-Unis. Le portefeuille de la société comprend plus de 96 propriétés hôtelières avec environ 21 200 chambres, situées dans 23 États et le district de Columbia, ainsi qu'une participation dans un hôtel non consolidé avec 171 chambres. Ses affiliations à des marques hôtelières incluent Marriott, qui comprend Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Marriott, Renaissance, SpringHill Suites, AC Hotel et Moxy ; Hilton, qui comprend Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton, DoubleTree/DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn/Hampton Inn & Suites, Curio Collection, et Homewood Suites ; Hyatt, qui comprend Hyatt House, Hyatt Place et Hyatt Centric, et Wyndham. Les activités de la société sont menées par l'intermédiaire de sa société d'exploitation, RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P.
Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour RLJ Lodging Trust

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
11,78 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
14,15 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,12 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier d'hôtellerie

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
RLJ LODGING TRUST Action RLJ Lodging Trust
+1,45 % 1,81 Md
VICI PROPERTIES, INC. Action VICI Properties, Inc.
-6,45 % 30,82 Md
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. Action Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
+5,83 % 14,52 Md
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. Action Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
-6,86 % 12,33 Md
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. Action Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
+8,51 % 7,07 Md
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC. Action Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
-2,86 % 3,88 Md
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Action Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
+9,48 % 3,5 Md
CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST Action CapitaLand Ascott Trust
-9,60 % 2,52 Md
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Action Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation
+4,91 % 2,3 Md
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC. Action Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
+4,75 % 2,28 Md
Sociétés de placement immobilier d'hôtellerie
