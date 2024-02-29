RLJ Lodging Trust est une société d'investissement immobilier (REIT) auto-administrée. La société possède principalement des hôtels de marque, des hôtels à chambres, des hôtels à service ciblé et des hôtels compacts à service complet situés aux États-Unis. Le portefeuille de la société comprend plus de 96 propriétés hôtelières avec environ 21 200 chambres, situées dans 23 États et le district de Columbia, ainsi qu'une participation dans un hôtel non consolidé avec 171 chambres. Ses affiliations à des marques hôtelières incluent Marriott, qui comprend Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Marriott, Renaissance, SpringHill Suites, AC Hotel et Moxy ; Hilton, qui comprend Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton, DoubleTree/DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn/Hampton Inn & Suites, Curio Collection, et Homewood Suites ; Hyatt, qui comprend Hyatt House, Hyatt Place et Hyatt Centric, et Wyndham. Les activités de la société sont menées par l'intermédiaire de sa société d'exploitation, RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé