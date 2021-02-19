Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Schneider National, Inc.    SNDR

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 19/02 22:10:00
23.44 USD   +1.34%
2019SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD2.23%2.54%Etats UnisActions - Transport
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-2.72%0.20%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-9.81%0.18%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-1.86%0.13%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD0.05%0.10%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.57%0.10%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-0.43%0.09%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.76%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,81 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.11.74%4 102
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.45%138 695
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.19%76 522
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.49%63 409
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.25%47 829
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN2.80%18 760
