Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.

SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.11%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-1.95%0.11%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-2.02%0.11%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.68%0.10%ChineActions
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hig...1.88%0.07%-MondeActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.03%0.07%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD0.11%0.05%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...2.75%0.04%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...2.66%0.04%-NCActions
X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets He...0.47%0.04%NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Covid-19: onze candidats vaccins en dernière phase d'essais sur l'homme
Graphique SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,22 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,86 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 123%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,23%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-0.21%7 577
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.32.85%45 777
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.14%31 281
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.16.28%18 290
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD38.86%9 815
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.13%8 617
