Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Skillz Inc.    SKLZ

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 15/03 20:42:18
31.295 USD   +6.74%
09/03LES MARCHÉS EN ACTION  : Emission du 9 Mars 2021
26/02SKILLZ INC.  : UBS n'est plus acheteur
ZM
11/02GAMING  : Le nouveau troisième lieu
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Gaming : Le nouveau troisième lieu
Graphique SKILLZ INC.
Durée : Période :
Skillz Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Skillz Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,80 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,32 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,46%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,50%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SKILLZ INC.46.60%10 842
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.10%30 314
KINNEVIK AB-2.42%13 434
LIFCO AB (PUBL)11.72%9 432
SOMFY SA2.89%5 856
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC12.41%1 841
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ