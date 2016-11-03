Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sopra Steria Group    SOP   FR0000050809

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

(SOP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SOPRA STERIA GROUP
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Kirao Multicaps ICNON-5.00%53.00%23.28M EUR
Kirao Smallcaps ICNON-9.00%54.00%4.62M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SOPRA STERIA GROUPETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.27%1.58%FranceActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...0.02%0.34%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-2.54%0.33%EuropeActions - Technologie
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...0.00%0.33%EuropeActions - Technologie
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...0.93%0.04%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...0.91%0.04%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Durée : Période :
Sopra Steria Group : Graphique analyse technique Sopra Steria Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 141,88 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 138,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,66%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP-3.69%3 312
ACCENTURE12.11%150 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.63%118 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.76%108 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.75%59 563
VMWARE, INC.-9.43%57 755
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group