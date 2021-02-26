Connexion
SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SWTX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 26/02 22:00:00
86.05 USD   -3.31%
22/01HBM confirme le bond de son bénéfice sur neuf mois
AW
2020SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD-6.17%0.36%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.38%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 104,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 86,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,75%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.18.66%4 266
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.9.35%78 709
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.65%55 560
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.88%55 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-5.07%47 197
BEIGENE, LTD.27.61%30 160
