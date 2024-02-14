SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. est un fournisseur de logiciels et de services basés sur des logiciels pour les secteurs de la finance et de la santé. La société possède et exploite une gamme de piles technologiques dans les domaines de la comptabilité des titres, des opérations de front-to-back-office, de l'analyse des performances et des risques, des rapports réglementaires et des processus d'information dans le secteur de la santé. Son portefeuille de produits et de services logiciels permet aux clients du secteur des services financiers d'automatiser et d'intégrer les fonctions de front-office, telles que la négociation et la modélisation, les fonctions de middle-office, telles que la gestion de portefeuille et le reporting, et les fonctions de back-office, telles que la comptabilité, la mesure de la performance, le rapprochement, le reporting, le traitement et la compensation, ainsi que la conformité et le reporting fiscal. Elle est engagée dans l'activité de CRM de niveau 1, qui fournit des solutions de gestion de la relation client (CRM) côté vente. Ses clients dans le domaine des services financiers sont, entre autres, des banques multinationales, des banques de détail et des coopératives de crédit, des fonds spéculatifs et des fonds d'investissement privés.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique