Action SSNC SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Actions

SSNC

US78467J1007

Services et conseils en informatique

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 21:59:55 13/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
60,13 USD -1,81 % Graphique intraday de SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. -0,99 % -1,60 %
14:02 SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Needham & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
13/02 Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024

Dernières actualités sur SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Needham & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
SS&C Technologies : hausse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; publication des prévisions pour 2024 MT
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SS&C Technologies forme un partenariat avec Regnology, société de technologie de reporting réglementaire MT
SS&C annonce un partenariat avec Regnology pour la gestion des risques financiers et le reporting réglementaire CI
Rhyze Solutions fait appel à SS&C pour développer ses activités de gestion de prêts CI
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. annonce la démission de Michael E. Daniels du Conseil d'administration CI
Schroders Personal Wealth choisit les Global Investor Solutions de SS&C Technologies comme agent de transfert MT
SS&C Technologies accueille Debra Walton-Ruskin au sein de son Conseil d'administration CI
Harbor Capital Advisors choisit la solution Front-To-Back de SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. pour alimenter l'ETF Distinct Global Allocation CI
SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. choisit SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. comme agent de transfert CI
Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 04:55 PM
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. annonce le versement d'un dividende en actions ordinaires, payable le 15 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Presents at D.A. Davidson Technology Summit, Nov-16-2023 02:00 PM
Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Nov-14-2023 02:40 PM
La plateforme Black Diamond Wealth de SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. transforme l'expérience des conseillers grâce au module innovant Black Diamond CRM CI
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : DA Davidson réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier ZM
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
SS&C Technologies : hausse des résultats du 3ème trimestre et mise à jour des prévisions pour 2023 MT
Transcript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Ss&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. propulse les services financiers vers l'avenir avec des solutions révolutionnaires dévoilées lors de la conférence Deliver 2023 CI
VentureSouq choisit SS&C pour l'administration de ses fonds CI

Graphique SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Graphique SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Profil Société

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. est un fournisseur de logiciels et de services basés sur des logiciels pour les secteurs de la finance et de la santé. La société possède et exploite une gamme de piles technologiques dans les domaines de la comptabilité des titres, des opérations de front-to-back-office, de l'analyse des performances et des risques, des rapports réglementaires et des processus d'information dans le secteur de la santé. Son portefeuille de produits et de services logiciels permet aux clients du secteur des services financiers d'automatiser et d'intégrer les fonctions de front-office, telles que la négociation et la modélisation, les fonctions de middle-office, telles que la gestion de portefeuille et le reporting, et les fonctions de back-office, telles que la comptabilité, la mesure de la performance, le rapprochement, le reporting, le traitement et la compensation, ainsi que la conformité et le reporting fiscal. Elle est engagée dans l'activité de CRM de niveau 1, qui fournit des solutions de gestion de la relation client (CRM) côté vente. Ses clients dans le domaine des services financiers sont, entre autres, des banques multinationales, des banques de détail et des coopératives de crédit, des fonds spéculatifs et des fonds d'investissement privés.
Secteur
Services et conseils en informatique
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
60,15 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
68,78 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,34 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Conseil en technologie et services d'externalisation

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. Action SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
-1,60 % 14 888 M $
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. Action Verisk Analytics, Inc.
+2,54 % 35 512 M $
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD. Action Samsung SDS Co.,Ltd.
-9,88 % 8 849 M $
OTSUKA CORPORATION Action Otsuka Corporation
+5,23 % 7 764 M $
POSCO DX COMPANY LTD. Action Posco Dx Company Ltd.
-21,16 % 6 632 M $
REPLY S.P.A. Action Reply S.p.A.
+3,26 % 4 859 M $
NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Action NS Solutions Corporation
+6,23 % 2 993 M $
DHC SOFTWARE CO.,LTD. Action DHC Software Co.,Ltd.
-12,64 % 2 402 M $
NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION Action NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
+0,46 % 2 366 M $
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Action China Transinfo Technology Co., Ltd
-14,45 % 2 097 M $
Conseil en technologie et services d'externalisation
