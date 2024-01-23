The Boston Beer Company, Inc. est engagée dans la vente de boissons alcoolisées à travers les États-Unis et sur certains marchés internationaux, sous diverses marques de commerce. Les marques de commerce comprennent The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea Brewing Company, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Angry Orchard Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Angel City Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewing Company, Green Rebel Brewing Co. et Truly Distilling Co. La société produit des boissons alcoolisées, y compris de l'eau de seltz, des boissons maltées aromatisées et du cidre dur dans ses propres brasseries et dans sa cidrerie, ainsi que dans d'autres brasseries en vertu d'accords contractuels. Les quatre principales brasseries appartenant à la société sont axées sur la production et la recherche et le développement. Elle possède également quatre brasseries locales plus petites qui se concentrent principalement sur le brassage et le conditionnement de bières pour la vente au détail sur place dans des tap rooms et des boutiques de cadeaux, et autres. La société vend ses boissons dans divers emballages.

Secteur Brasseurs