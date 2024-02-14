Valaris Limited fournit des services de forage en mer. La société exploite une flotte de plates-formes composée de navires de forage en eaux très profondes, de semi-submersibles polyvalents et de jackups modernes pour les eaux peu profondes. La société fournit des services de forage en mer à l'industrie internationale du pétrole et du gaz, avec des opérations sur le marché offshore sur les six continents. La société opère à travers quatre segments : Floaters, qui comprend ses navires de forage et ses plates-formes semi-submersibles ; Jackups ; ARO, et Other, qui comprend les services de gestion sur les plates-formes appartenant à des tiers et les activités associées à ses accords avec ARO. La société fournit des services de forage à toutes les profondeurs d'eau avec une échelle, une présence géographique et des relations avec les clients inégalées. Elle compte parmi ses clients de nombreuses sociétés d'exploration et de production offshore, notamment des sociétés énergétiques intégrées, des compagnies pétrolières nationales et des opérateurs indépendants.

