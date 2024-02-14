Action VAL VALARIS LIMITED
Valaris Limited

Actions

VAL

BMG9460G1015

Pétrole et gaz - forage

VALARIS LIMITED : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Deltic Energy salue la signature d'un contrat de forage pour les licences P2437 et P2252

Dernières actualités sur Valaris Limited

VALARIS LIMITED : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Deltic Energy salue la signature d'un contrat de forage pour les licences P2437 et P2252 AN
Shell signe un contrat avec Valaris pour des puits en Mer du Nord MT
Valaris annonce l'attribution de contrats et un carnet de commandes correspondant de 1,14 milliard de dollars MT
Valaris Limited annonce l'attribution de contrats CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent mardi en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent mardi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Valaris obtient un contrat de 519 millions de dollars pour le navire de forage VALARIS DS-4 de Petrobras MT
Valaris annonce l'obtention d'un contrat pluriannuel pour le navire de forage VALARIS DS-4 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont mitigées jeudi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Valaris acquiert deux navires de forage de nouvelle construction pour 377 millions de dollars MT
Valaris Limited annonce des changements à la direction CI
VALARIS LIMITED : Opinion positive de Evercore ISI ZM
Transcript : Valaris Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie baissent en pré-marché mardi MT
Valaris : baisse des bénéfices au 3ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires MT
Valaris Limited annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre terminé le 30 septembre 2023 CI
VALARIS LIMITED : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse dans les échanges de l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Valaris obtient des contrats de forage et des prolongations d'une valeur de 65 millions de dollars dans le carnet de commandes MT
Valaris annonce l'attribution de contrats et la mise à jour de l'état de la flotte CI

Profil Société

Valaris Limited fournit des services de forage en mer. La société exploite une flotte de plates-formes composée de navires de forage en eaux très profondes, de semi-submersibles polyvalents et de jackups modernes pour les eaux peu profondes. La société fournit des services de forage en mer à l'industrie internationale du pétrole et du gaz, avec des opérations sur le marché offshore sur les six continents. La société opère à travers quatre segments : Floaters, qui comprend ses navires de forage et ses plates-formes semi-submersibles ; Jackups ; ARO, et Other, qui comprend les services de gestion sur les plates-formes appartenant à des tiers et les activités associées à ses accords avec ARO. La société fournit des services de forage à toutes les profondeurs d'eau avec une échelle, une présence géographique et des relations avec les clients inégalées. Elle compte parmi ses clients de nombreuses sociétés d'exploration et de production offshore, notamment des sociétés énergétiques intégrées, des compagnies pétrolières nationales et des opérateurs indépendants.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - forage
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Valaris Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Dernier Cours de Cloture
65,44 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
98,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+50,83 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole / Gaz - forage - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
VALARIS LIMITED Action Valaris Limited
-4,38 % 4 770 M $
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY Action ADNOC Drilling Company
-1,59 % 15 943 M $
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Action Noble Corporation Plc
-8,95 % 6 173 M $
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Action Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
-2,78 % 4 311 M $
TRANSOCEAN LTD. Action Transocean Ltd.
-17,87 % 4 183 M $
ARABIAN DRILLING COMPANY Action Arabian Drilling Company
-10,89 % 4 026 M $
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION Action Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation
-9,28 % 3 786 M $
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. Action Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
+2,54 % 3 604 M $
BORR DRILLING LIMITED Action Borr Drilling Limited
-8,83 % 1 615 M $
GULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES Q.P.S.C. Action Gulf International Services Q.P.S.C.
+5,11 % 1 478 M $
Pétrole / Gaz - forage - Autres
