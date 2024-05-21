Action WPM WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Actions

WPM

CA9628791027

Or

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 19:43:41 21/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
78,25 CAD +0,85 % Graphique intraday de Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. +3,57 % +19,70 %
19:20 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
18:37 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Opinion positive de Berenberg Bank ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Opinion positive de Berenberg Bank ZM
UBS relève Schroders ; Barclays apprécie Wise AN
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. approuve l'élection de Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan en tant qu'administrateur CI
Transcript : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Wheaton Precious Metals conserve sa cote de rendement sectoriel et son objectif de prix de 45 $ US de RBC Marchés des Capitaux MT
Transcript : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 10, 2024
Wheaton Precious Metals affiche un bénéfice et des revenus attribuables en hausse au premier trimestre MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. déclare son deuxième paiement trimestriel de dividendes en espèces pour 2024, payable le ou vers le 11 juin 2024 CI
Wheaton Precious Metals : bénéfices ajustés et augmentation des revenus au premier trimestre MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. fournit des prévisions de production pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
Un acheteur inconnu a acquis une participation de 5 % dans Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) auprès de Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX:WPM) pour environ 180 millions de dollars. CI
La Banque Nationale du Canada note que les ventes préliminaires de Sandstorm Gold au premier trimestre sont supérieures aux estimations de la FBN ; Sandstorm est en hausse de 1,3 % sur le pré-marché américain MT
Sainsbury's et Petershill Partners relevés à "acheter". AN
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Stifel GMP reste à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : TD Securities relève à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : TD Securities relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
Wheaton Precious Metals cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2024
RBC Capital Markets note les résultats " mitigés " de Wheaton Precious Metals pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. annonce le passage à une politique de dividende progressive CI
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète au 31 décembre 2023 CI
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. déclare un dividende payable le ou vers le 15 avril 2024 CI
Wheaton Precious Metal : hausse du bénéfice net non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; augmentation du dividende MT
Wheaton Precious Metals en hausse après les heures d'ouverture, avec une augmentation de 59% de son bénéfice ajusté au quatrième trimestre et une hausse de son dividende MT

Graphique Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Graphique Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploitation en continu de métaux précieux. La société se consacre principalement à la vente de métaux précieux, notamment l'or, l'argent, le palladium et le cobalt. Elle a conclu des accords de distribution en continu pour environ 19 mines en exploitation et 13 projets en phase de développement. Ses actifs en exploitation comprennent la mine Salobo (Salobo), Antamina, Penasquito, Constancia, Sudbury, Stillwater, San Dimas, Voisey's Bay, Other Gold et Other Silver. Ses actifs en développement comprennent notamment le projet Blackwater, la mine Marmato, le complexe Copper World, le projet Goose et le projet Curipamba. Salobo est un gisement de cuivre situé au Brésil. Salobo est une opération intégrée d'exploitation à ciel ouvert, de traitement des minerais, d'enrichissement, de chargement et de transport des concentrés. La mine Antamina est une mine de cuivre. Elle est située dans la cordillère des Andes, au Pérou, à une altitude moyenne de 4 200 mètres. La mine Penasquito est une mine d'or et d'argent ainsi que des producteurs de zinc et de plomb.
Secteur
Or
Agenda
04/06/2024 - Mining Investment Event of the North Canada Tier I Global Mining Conference
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
57,03 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
60,33 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,79 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Or minier

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Action Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
+19,67 % 25,85 Md
NEWMONT CORPORATION Action Newmont Corporation
+6,20 % 51,22 Md
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Action Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
+27,35 % 35,27 Md
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Action Barrick Gold Corporation
+1,44 % 31,39 Md
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED Action Northern Star Resources Limited
+9,38 % 11,59 Md
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PLC Action AngloGold Ashanti plc
+35,47 % 10,79 Md
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Action Kinross Gold Corporation
+38,03 % 9,83 Md
ROYAL GOLD, INC. Action Royal Gold, Inc.
+10,58 % 8,83 Md
POLYUS Action Polyus
-.--% 8,75 Md
ALAMOS GOLD INC. Action Alamos Gold Inc.
+31,37 % 6,8 Md
Or minier
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action WPM
  4. Actualités Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT