Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploitation en continu de métaux précieux. La société se consacre principalement à la vente de métaux précieux, notamment l'or, l'argent, le palladium et le cobalt. Elle a conclu des accords de distribution en continu pour environ 19 mines en exploitation et 13 projets en phase de développement. Ses actifs en exploitation comprennent la mine Salobo (Salobo), Antamina, Penasquito, Constancia, Sudbury, Stillwater, San Dimas, Voisey's Bay, Other Gold et Other Silver. Ses actifs en développement comprennent notamment le projet Blackwater, la mine Marmato, le complexe Copper World, le projet Goose et le projet Curipamba. Salobo est un gisement de cuivre situé au Brésil. Salobo est une opération intégrée d'exploitation à ciel ouvert, de traitement des minerais, d'enrichissement, de chargement et de transport des concentrés. La mine Antamina est une mine de cuivre. Elle est située dans la cordillère des Andes, au Pérou, à une altitude moyenne de 4 200 mètres. La mine Penasquito est une mine d'or et d'argent ainsi que des producteurs de zinc et de plomb.

Secteur Or