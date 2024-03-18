Action WPM WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Actions

WPM

CA9628791027

Or

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 17:24:16 18/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
60,03 CAD -0,17 % Graphique intraday de Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. -0,97 % -8,18 %
Dernières actualités sur Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Stifel GMP reste à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : TD Securities relève à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : TD Securities relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
Wheaton Precious Metals cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2024
RBC Capital Markets note les résultats " mitigés " de Wheaton Precious Metals pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. déclare un dividende payable le ou vers le 15 avril 2024 CI
Wheaton Precious Metal : hausse du bénéfice net non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; augmentation du dividende MT
Wheaton Precious Metals en hausse après les heures d'ouverture, avec une augmentation de 59% de son bénéfice ajusté au quatrième trimestre et une hausse de son dividende MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Vista Gold présente les résultats d'une étude de faisabilité actualisée pour le projet Mt Todd MT
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : Opinion positive de Jefferies & Co. ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
Le TSX en baisse, les valeurs technologiques pesant sur l'indice RE
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : National Bank Financial n'est plus à l'achat ZM
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : BMO Capital reste à l'achat ZM
Integra en baisse de près de 4 % : vente à Wheaton d'une redevance sur le projet DeLamar MT
Wheaton Precious Metals en baisse de 8 % : RBC Capital Markets estime que les prévisions pour 2024 sont inférieures aux attentes ; la Banque Nationale abaisse sa notation MT
RBC Capital Markets estime que les prévisions de Wheaton Precious Metals pour 2024 sont inférieures aux attentes MT
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : TD Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Les ventes d'or de Wheaton Precious Metals augmentent, les ventes d'argent diminuent au cours de l'exercice 2023 MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. fournit des prévisions de production pour 2024 CI
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. annonce les résultats de production pour 2023 CI
MT Newswires Canada Overnight Stocks To Watch : Gran Tierra Energy ; Manuvie ; Wheaton Precious Metals MT
Vista Gold annonce une mise à jour stratégique et des perspectives pour 2024 MT

Graphique Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Graphique Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Profil Société

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploitation en continu de métaux précieux. La société se consacre principalement à la vente de métaux précieux, notamment l'or, l'argent, le palladium et le cobalt. Elle a conclu des accords de distribution en continu pour environ 19 mines en exploitation et 13 projets en phase de développement. Ses actifs en exploitation comprennent la mine Salobo (Salobo), Antamina, Penasquito, Constancia, Sudbury, Stillwater, San Dimas, Voisey's Bay, Other Gold et Other Silver. Ses actifs en développement comprennent notamment le projet Blackwater, la mine Marmato, le complexe Copper World, le projet Goose et le projet Curipamba. Salobo est un gisement de cuivre situé au Brésil. Salobo est une opération intégrée d'exploitation à ciel ouvert, de traitement des minerais, d'enrichissement, de chargement et de transport des concentrés. La mine Antamina est une mine de cuivre. Elle est située dans la cordillère des Andes, au Pérou, à une altitude moyenne de 4 200 mètres. La mine Penasquito est une mine d'or et d'argent ainsi que des producteurs de zinc et de plomb.
Secteur
Or
Agenda
18:00 - Roth Conference
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
16
Dernier Cours de Cloture
44,44 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
54,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+23,10 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Or minier

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Action Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
-8,12 % 20,13 Md
NEWMONT CORPORATION Action Newmont Corporation
-16,67 % 39,07 Md
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Action Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
+0,88 % 27,82 Md
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Action Barrick Gold Corporation
-10,86 % 27,71 Md
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED Action Northern Star Resources Limited
0,00 % 10,33 Md
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PLC Action AngloGold Ashanti plc
+11,99 % 9,28 Md
POLYUS Action Polyus
-.--% 8,57 Md
ROYAL GOLD, INC. Action Royal Gold, Inc.
-8,42 % 7,33 Md
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Action Kinross Gold Corporation
-3,74 % 6,99 Md
ALAMOS GOLD INC. Action Alamos Gold Inc.
+2,53 % 5,4 Md
Or minier
