First Trust US Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') is based on the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the 'Index'). The Index is a market capitalisation-weighted index measuring the performance of the top 100 companies, ranked quarterly by market capitalisation, in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index is a rules-based market capitalisation-weighted index measuring the average performance of US initial public offerings ('IPOs') during the first 1000 trading days. Index constituents are selected based on quantitative initial screens.