LYXOR PEA JAPAN (TOPIX) UCITS ETF EUR

(PJPN)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 26/03 15:10:30
20.325 EUR   +0.62%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
22/03/2021 23/03/2021 24/03/2021 25/03/2021 26/03/2021 Date
20.368(c) 20.219(c) 20.03(c) 20.199(c) 20.325 Dernier
-0.40% -0.73% -0.93% +0.84% +0.62% Variation
6 049 457 2 078 815 1 051 Volume
Graphique LYXOR PEA JAPAN (TOPIX) UCITS ETF EUR
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA Japan (TOPIX) UCITS ETF EUR : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA Japan (TOPIX) UCITS ETF EUR | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
11:13Les marchés européens repartent de l'avant grâce aux Etats-Unis
AW
08:11Tokyo termine la semaine dans le vert
AW
07:51Nikkei 225 : Tokyo finit en hausse de 1,56%
RE
02:21Tokyo portée par les espoirs de reprise économique
AW
25/03La prudence domine en Europe face aux incertitudes sanitaires et économiques
RE
25/03Tokyo revient dans le vert après quatre séances de disette
AW
25/03Le Nikkei finit en hausse de 1,14%
RE
25/03Tokyo dans le vert malgré les inquiétudes sur l'économie
AW
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA JAPAN (TOPIX) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index TOPIX, offsetting the impact of daily variations of the index local currency vs. the EUR. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a daily currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk. TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is calculated based on all the domestic common stocks listed on the TSE First Section
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Japon
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent TOPIX Gross Total Return Index - JPY
Indices liés
- TOPIX Total Return CHF daily Hedged Index - CHF
- TOPIX US Dollar Daily Hedged Total Return Index - USD
- TOPIX Total Return Daily Euro Hedged Index - EUR
- TOPIX Total Return GBP Daily Hedged Index - GBP
- Topix Net Total Return Index - JPY
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.45%
Encours (2020-11-07) 5.59 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-20
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 5.59 M EUR
1 mois 5.71 M EUR
3 mois 4.7 M EUR
6 mois 4.39 M EUR
1 an 6.76 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR JAPAN (TOPIX) (DR) - DIST - ...
DAIWA ETF TOPIX - JPY-
NOMURA TOPIX EXCHANGE TRADED FUND E...-
NIKKO LISTED INDEX FUND TOPIX ETF -...-
MAXIS TOPIX ETF - JPY-
AMUNDI ETF PEA JAPAN TOPIX - EUR ...-
