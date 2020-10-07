Connexion
Lyxor PEA Rus MSCI Rus IMI Sel GDR ETF C    PRUS   FR0011869387

LYXOR PEA RUS MSCI RUS IMI SEL GDR ETF C

(PRUS)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 27/10 17:35:00
11.686 EUR   -2.44%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
21/10/2020 22/10/2020 23/10/2020 26/10/2020 27/10/2020 Date
11.854(c) 12.016(c) 12.124(c) 11.978(c) 11.686 Dernier
-0.79% +1.37% +0.90% -1.20% -2.44% Variation
2 120 339 3 903 102 1 959 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR PEA RUS MSCI RUS IMI SEL GDR ETF C
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA Rus MSCI Rus IMI Sel GDR ETF C : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA Rus MSCI Rus IMI Sel GDR ETF C | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor PEA Russie (MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR) UCITS ETF - Capi. is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Indexincreased by possible dividends paid by the stocks making up the index.The MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Index aims to measure the performance of the leading Russian Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange, based on float-adjusted market capitalization.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Russie
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.65%
Encours (2020-10-07) 16.47 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-13
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 16.47 M EUR
1 mois 18.51 M EUR
3 mois 17.7 M EUR
6 mois 13.73 M EUR
1 an 25.51 M EUR
