Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UE    OIL   LU1834988278

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS UE

(OIL)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 28/08 17:35:00
30.538 EUR   -0.09%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 27/08/2020 28/08/2020 Date
31.232(c) 30.795(c) 30.831(c) 30.564(c) 30.538(c) Dernier
+3.40% -1.40% +0.12% -0.87% -0.09% Variation
2 723 2 647 2 232 2 852 85 113 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS UE
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UE : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
10:10Les actions reculent, la Fed interroge, l'euro monte
RE
27/08EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes en repli après les annonces de la Fed
AW
27/08BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Repli des actions en Europe mais la Fed fait monter Wall..
RE
27/08Repli en vue à Wall Street avant Powell et des indicateurs US
RE
27/08Les actions reculent un peu en attendant Powell
RE
26/08EUROPE : Les marchés européens dans le vert en attendant des signaux monétaires
AW
26/08Les Bourses en Europe terminent dans le vert en attendant Powell
RE
26/08CAC40 : accélération haussière mais dans un vide intersidéral
CF
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le momentum continue pour les ETFs d’actions nord-américaines
TI
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs du secteur des télécoms en forte hausse
TI
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines de long terme
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UE
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index is constituted with the largest stocks of the oil & gas industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Gaz
Matières Premières Pétrole
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-08-07) 279.35 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-10-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 279.35 M EUR
1 mois 297.37 M EUR
3 mois 367.88 M EUR
6 mois 456.73 M EUR
1 an 482.95 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS -...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 OIL & GAS ...
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group