Cotations 5 jours Temps Différé London Stock Exchange
23/06/2021
24/06/2021
25/06/2021
28/06/2021
29/06/2021
Date
48.2975(c)
48.835(c)
48.9575(c)
48.8975(c)
49.14625 Dernier
+0.52%
+1.11%
+0.25%
-0.12%
+0.51% Variation
1 692
1 773
0
1 047
20 Volume
Objectif d'investissement
L'objectif du fonds est de suivre la performance des grandes entreprises américaines de consommation discrétionnaire de l'indice S&P 500. Pour ce faire, il suit le plus fidèlement possible l'indice S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector.
Notations pour SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector UCITS ETF - USD
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
Toute l'actualité des ETF
Actualités dans d'autres langues sur SPDR S&P U.S. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD
- Aucun article disponible -
Rating TrackInsight
Graphique SPDR S&P U.S. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Sous Jacent
S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Daily Capped 25/20 Index NTR - USD
Devise
USD
Frais de gestion
0.15%
Encours
(2021-06-07) 104.15 M USD
Société de gestion
SPDR
Évolutions des encours (2021-06-07)
Dernière
104.15 M USD
1 mois
102.55 M USD
3 mois
101.04 M USD
6 mois
84.09 M USD
1 an
50.91 M USD