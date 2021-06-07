Connexion
    SXLY   IE00BWBXM278

SPDR S&P U.S. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD

(SXLY)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 29/06 17:35:28
49.14625 USD   +0.51%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange
23/06/2021 24/06/2021 25/06/2021 28/06/2021 29/06/2021 Date
48.2975(c) 48.835(c) 48.9575(c) 48.8975(c) 49.14625 Dernier
+0.52% +1.11% +0.25% -0.12% +0.51% Variation
1 692 1 773 0 1 047 20 Volume
Plus de cotations
Objectif d'investissement
L'objectif du fonds est de suivre la performance des grandes entreprises américaines de consommation discrétionnaire de l'indice S&P 500. Pour ce faire, il suit le plus fidèlement possible l'indice S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector.
Notations pour SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector UCITS ETF - USD
Note Trading : 
Note Investissement : 
ESG Refinitiv : 
-
Composition du SPDR S&P U.S. CONSUMER DISCR...
 SociétéCoursVaria.Varia. 1 janv.Capi. (M$)Poids  
EtatsAMAZON.COM, INC.3448.14 Cours en différé.0.12%5.74%1 715 43722.24%
EtatsTESLA, INC.680.76 Cours en différé.-1.16%-2.40%647 23318.02%
EtatsTHE HOME DEPOT, INC.318.24 Cours en différé.1.26%18.32%333 4708.52%
EtatsMCDONALD'S CORPORATION230.37 Cours en différé.-0.31%8.31%173 4264.39%
EtatsNIKE, INC.155.95 Cours en différé.2.36%7.70%243 8684.1%
EtatsLOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.194.2 Cours en différé.0.51%20.37%136 1893.66%
EtatsSTARBUCKS CORPORATION112.27 Cours en différé.0.03%5.66%133 1953.34%
EtatsTARGET CORPORATION241.85 Cours en différé.0.24%36.67%119 0062.67%
EtatsBOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2172.19 Cours en différé.-1.47%-1.02%93 6692.42%
EtatsTHE TJX COMPANIES, INC.66.7 Cours en différé.0.32%-2.64%81 4742.28%
Plus
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Graphique SPDR S&P U.S. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD
Durée : Période :
SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector UCITS ETF - USD : Graphique analyse technique SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector UCITS ETF - USD | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Consommation discrétionnaire
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Daily Capped 25/20 Index NTR - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.15%
Encours (2021-06-07) 104.15 M USD
Société de gestion SPDR
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2015-07-07
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2021-06-07)
Dernière 104.15 M USD
1 mois 102.55 M USD
3 mois 101.04 M USD
6 mois 84.09 M USD
1 an 50.91 M USD