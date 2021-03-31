Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH The investment policy is geared towards long-term capital growth primarily through positions on European equity markets within the framework of the investment principles. To this end, the Investment Manager will acquire Equities that it considers, together with all Equities held in Sub-Fund assets, to represent an equity portfolio oriented towards Growth Stocks.

Performances du fonds : Allianz German Equity AT EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +4.27% +3.57% +3.72% +11.88% +41.88% +15.43% +444.94% Catégorie 9.3% 4.37% 7.13% 16.35% 41.57% 13.19% - Indice 11.2% 5.49% 10.64% 20.09% 48.4% 22.61% -

