  Accueil Zonebourse
  Fonds ou OPCVM
  Allemagne
  BOERSE BERLIN
  Allianz German Equity AT EUR
  Synthèse
       LU0840617350

ALLIANZ GERMAN EQUITY AT EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture BOERSE BERLIN - 15/04
214.87 EUR   +0.25%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
The investment policy is geared towards long-term capital growth primarily through positions on European equity markets within the framework of the investment principles. To this end, the Investment Manager will acquire Equities that it considers, together with all Equities held in Sub-Fund assets, to represent an equity portfolio oriented towards Growth Stocks.
Performances du fonds : Allianz German Equity AT EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.27% +3.57% +3.72% +11.88% +41.88% +15.43% +444.94%
Catégorie 9.3% 4.37% 7.13% 16.35% 41.57% 13.19% -
Indice 11.2% 5.49% 10.64% 20.09% 48.4% 22.61% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Allianz German Equity AT EUR4.27%15.43%31M EUR1.8%
Allianz German Equity IT EUR4.53%18.56%6M EUR0.95%
Allianz German Equity W EUR4.62%19.64%514M EUR0.65%
Allianz German Equity RT EUR4.49%18.07%6M EUR1.45%
Gestion
Société de gestion Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Date de création 22-10-2012

Gérant Depuis
Christoph Berger 01-06-2017
Thomas Orthen 01-06-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-10-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Allemagne Gdes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Allemagne
Benchmark FSE DAX TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 31 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 21.38%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.36
Performance moyenne 3 ans 15.43%
