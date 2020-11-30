|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Replicate the performance of the MSCI Europe ex Controversial Weapons (NTR)* index (Bloomberg: M4EUCW index), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. Investors of the hedged share category are informed that the Tracking Error will be higher for this share category because of the hedging.
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-5.14%
|+0.61%
|+6.44%
|+10.96%
|-2.92%
|+7.29%
|+73.4%
|Catégorie
|
-3.6%
|
0.85%
|
5.18%
|
9.13%
|
-1.12%
|
5.23%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|12-02-2016
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Benchmark
|MSCI Europe ex Contrvrsl Weapons NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|53 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.8%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.26
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|7.29%