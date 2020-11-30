Connexion
BNPP E MSCI EURP EX CW TRK PRIVL CAP
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 11/12
174.89 EUR   -0.79%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
Replicate the performance of the MSCI Europe ex Controversial Weapons (NTR)* index (Bloomberg: M4EUCW index), including fluctuations, and to maintain the Tracking Error between the sub-fund and the index below 1%. Investors of the hedged share category are informed that the Tracking Error will be higher for this share category because of the hedging.
Performances du fonds : BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk Privl Cap
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -5.14% +0.61% +6.44% +10.96% -2.92% +7.29% +73.4%
Catégorie -3.6% 0.85% 5.18% 9.13% -1.12% 5.23% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk Cl Cap-5.85%4.74%27M EUR0.6%
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW ETF Cap-5.14%7.28%51M EUR0.13%
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk Privl Cap-5.14%7.29%53M EUR0.08%
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk Privl Dis-5.14%3.57%20M EUR0.08%
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk X Cap-5.03%7.67%NC0M EUR0%
BNPP E MSCI Eurp ex CW Trk I Cap-5.14%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management Luxembourg
Date de création 12-02-2016

Gérant Depuis
Jean-Claude Leveque 12-02-2016
Jean-Baptiste Simoen 28-06-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON

Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe ex Contrvrsl Weapons NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 53 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.8%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.26
Performance moyenne 3 ans 7.29%
