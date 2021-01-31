Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks' characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.

Performances du fonds : Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C  Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +15.57% +5.29% +21.7% +35.38% +36.18% +44.11% +133.81% Catégorie 11.9% 3.92% 17.23% 29.8% 17.62% 29.12% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.