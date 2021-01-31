Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C  Acc       LU1434523954

CANDRIAM SST EQ EM MKTS C  ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE - 19/02
172.27 EUR   -1.34%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A.
The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks' characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.
Performances du fonds : Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C  Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +15.57% +5.29% +21.7% +35.38% +36.18% +44.11% +133.81%
Catégorie 11.9% 3.92% 17.23% 29.8% 17.62% 29.12% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C  Inc15.57%44.04%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C  Acc15.57%44.11%99M EUR1.6%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts Z  Acc15.83%51.21%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts I  Acc15.75%48.70%334M EUR0.8%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts R£UAcc14.34%47.72%NC0M GBP0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts R  Acc15.71%47.64%91M EUR0.8%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts I £Acc14.38%48.81%NC0M GBP0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts R2  Inc15.76%48.95%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts R  Inc15.69%47.04%NC0M EUR0%
Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts V  Acc15.78%49.60%NC194M EUR0.42%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Marchés Emergents
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Emerging-Mix T16.84%23.54%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities A 11.23%25.34%NC31 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities C 11.35%29.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities D 11.35%28.88%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities F 11.36%29.22%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities A 8.25%12.59%NC5 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities C 8.39%16.50%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities D 8.37%15.90%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities F 8.38%16.02%NC18 M EUR
AAF-Numeric Emerging Market Eqs A 13.54%20.48%NC16 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Date de création 24-03-2017

Gérant Depuis
Mohamed Lamine Saidi 20-10-2016
Philip Screve 20-10-2016
Jan Boudewijns 20-10-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-03-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark MSCI EM NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 99 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.45%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.6
Performance moyenne 3 ans 44.11%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ