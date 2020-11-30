Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A.
The aim of the sub-fund is to enable shareholders to benefit from the growth potential of the emerging equity markets with an investment in stocks selected by the portfolio management team on a discretionary basis and to outperform the benchmark. The selection is based on the stocks' characteristics and growth prospects, as well as in-house analysis of Environmental, Social and Governance ESG criteria.
Performances du fonds : Candriam Sst Eq Em Mkts C Acc