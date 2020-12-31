Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif est de réaliser sur une période de cinq ans une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence CAC All Tradable NR (dividendes réinvestis), tout en satisfaisant aux normes fixées pour les Plans d'Epargne en Actions.

Performances du fonds : Sycomore Francecap A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.18% +5.87% +14.76% +14.73% -0.34% -6.5% +457.4% Catégorie 1.9% 4.66% 30.54% 35.22% -6.23% -26.15% - Indice 1.44% 3.2% 15.9% 14.89% -0.73% -5.47% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.