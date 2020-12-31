Connexion
SYCOMORE FRANCECAP A       FR0007065743

SYCOMORE FRANCECAP A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 22/01
551.14 EUR   -1.12%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif est de réaliser sur une période de cinq ans une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence CAC All Tradable NR (dividendes réinvestis), tout en satisfaisant aux normes fixées pour les Plans d'Epargne en Actions.
Performances du fonds : Sycomore Francecap A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.18% +5.87% +14.76% +14.73% -0.34% -6.5% +457.4%
Catégorie 1.9% 4.66% 30.54% 35.22% -6.23% -26.15% -
Indice 1.44% 3.2% 15.9% 14.89% -0.73% -5.47% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sycomore Francecap ID A/I3.20%-5.11%0M EUR1%
Sycomore Francecap S3.20%-5.12%70M EUR1%
Sycomore Francecap A3.18%-6.50%29M EUR1.5%
Sycomore Francecap R3.15%-7.84%48M EUR2%
Sycomore Francecap I3.20%-5.14%186M EUR1%
Gestion
Société de gestion Sycomore Asset Management
Date de création 30-10-2001

Gérant Depuis
Cyril Charlot 01-11-2001
Alban Préaubert 01-01-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-10-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 29 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 22.44%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.06
Performance moyenne 3 ans -6.5%
