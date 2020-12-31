|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif est de réaliser sur une période de cinq ans une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence CAC All Tradable NR (dividendes réinvestis), tout en satisfaisant aux normes fixées pour les Plans d'Epargne en Actions.
|Performances du fonds : Sycomore Francecap A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.18%
|+5.87%
|+14.76%
|+14.73%
|-0.34%
|-6.5%
|+457.4%
|Catégorie
|
1.9%
|
4.66%
|
30.54%
|
35.22%
|
-6.23%
|
-26.15%
|
-
|Indice
|
1.44%
|3.2%
|15.9%
|14.89%
|
-0.73%
|
-5.47%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|30-10-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions Francaises
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|29 M EUR au 31-12-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|22.44%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.06
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-6.5%