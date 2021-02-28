Connexion
SYCOMORE PARTNERS P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 07/04
1465.5 EUR   -0.04%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif du FCP est la réalisation d'une performance significative sur un horizon minimum de placement recommandé de cinq ans, par une sélection rigoureuse d'actions européennes et internationales intégrant des critères ESG contraignants, associée à une variation opportuniste et discrétionnaire de l'exposition du portefeuille aux marchés d'actions.
Performances du fonds : Sycomore Partners P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +6.8% +3.63% +5.3% +15.86% +25.78% -2.18% +85.18%
Catégorie 4.53% 3.5% 3.81% 10.09% 21.39% 9.99% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-01-2021
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-01-2021
Long Court Nets
Actions 54.58% 0% 54.58%
Liquidités 45.23% 1.17% 44.06%
Actions Privilégiées 1.37% 0% 1.37%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sycomore Partners I7.23%2.46%85M EUR0.5%
Sycomore Partners R6.98%0.12%35M EUR2%
Sycomore Partners P6.80%-2.18%143M EUR1.8%
Sycomore Partners IB7.15%1.67%59M EUR1%
Sycomore Partners AD A/I6.94%-0.45%0M EUR1.3%
Sycomore Partners R USD6.98%0.14%0M USD2%
Sycomore Partners IBD A/I7.15%1.67%17M EUR1%
Gestion
Société de gestion Sycomore Asset Management
Date de création 30-03-2009

Gérant Depuis
Damien Mariette 02-09-2018
Cyril Charlot 05-03-2008
Emeric Préaubert 05-03-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-03-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark ?STR capitalisé + 3% 100%
Actifs nets de la part 143 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.84%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.07
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.18%
