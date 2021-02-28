Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif du FCP est la réalisation d'une performance significative sur un horizon minimum de placement recommandé de cinq ans, par une sélection rigoureuse d'actions européennes et internationales intégrant des critères ESG contraignants, associée à une variation opportuniste et discrétionnaire de l'exposition du portefeuille aux marchés d'actions.

Performances du fonds : Sycomore Partners P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +6.8% +3.63% +5.3% +15.86% +25.78% -2.18% +85.18% Catégorie 4.53% 3.5% 3.81% 10.09% 21.39% 9.99% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-01-2021

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-01-2021 Long Court Nets Actions 54.58% 0% 54.58% Liquidités 45.23% 1.17% 44.06% Actions Privilégiées 1.37% 0% 1.37%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.