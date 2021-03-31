Connexion
       LU1951200481

THEMATICS AL AND ROBOTICS R/A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/04
165.28 EUR   +1.08%
Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS S.A.
The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies around the world that have been identified by the Investment Manager as being participants in or having an exposure to potential growth relating to the investment theme of global artificial intelligence ('AI') and robotics.The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total assets in equity securities worldwide. The Fund's equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks and, on an ancillary basis, closed-ended real estate investment trusts ('REITS'), equity-related instruments such as warrants, equity-linked notes and convertible bonds whose value is derived from the value of any of those equity securities, and depositary receipts for any of those equity investments.
Performances du fonds : Thematics Al and Robotics R/A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +10.77% +7.14% +7.84% +19.34% +62.39% - +65.28%
Catégorie 11.16% 3.57% 6.13% 21.13% 66.72% 96.93% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-01-2021
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-01-2021
Long Court Nets
Actions 92.75% 0% 92.75%
Liquidités 7.25% 0% 7.25%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Thematics AI and Robotics S/A USD11.10%0.00%NC8M USD0%
Thematics AI and Robotics I/A USD11.04%0.00%NC4M USD0%
Thematics AI and Robotics N1/A USD11.06%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Thematics AI and Robotics R/A USD10.77%0.00%NC22M USD0%
Thematics Al and Robotics R/A EUR10.77%0.00%NC73M EUR0%
Thematics Al and Robotics I/A EUR11.04%0.00%NC18M EUR0%
Thematics Al and Robotics N/A EUR11.00%0.00%NC21M EUR0%
Thematics Al and Robotics N1/A GBP11.06%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
Thematics Al and Robotics H-N/A EUR8.18%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Thematics Al and Robotics H-R/A SGD9.58%0.00%NC0M SGD0%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Natixis Investment Managers S.A.
Date de création 28-02-2019

Gérant Depuis
Karen Kharmandarian 20-12-2018
Nolan Hoffmeyer 20-12-2018
Alexandre Zilliox 31-08-2020
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-02-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 73 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 1 an: 15.44%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 3.44
Performance moyenne 1 an 62.39
