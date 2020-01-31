|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR FUNDS SOLUTIONS S.A.
L'objectif d'investissement du Fonds est de réaliser une croissance du capital à long terme en investissant principalement sur les marchés boursiers européens.
|
|Performances du fonds : Europa One R
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+4.34%
|+1.65%
|+6.68%
|+14.6%
|+12.44%
|+12.75%
|+30.74%
|Catégorie
|
3.89%
|
2.03%
|
6.79%
|
17.31%
|
19.89%
|
22.48%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gérant
|
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 18-09-2015
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|18-09-2015
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|17 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers (Luxembourg)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.57%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.38
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|12.75%