Europa One R       LU1220932716

EUROPA ONE R
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/02
130.74 EUR   +0.17%
2019Fonds Europa One : Commentaire période du 1 au 30 novembre
2017FONDS EUROPA ONE : Notre fonds fête ses 2 ans sur le podium !
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR FUNDS SOLUTIONS S.A.
L'objectif d'investissement du Fonds est de réaliser une croissance du capital à long terme en investissant principalement sur les marchés boursiers européens.
Performances du fonds : Europa One R
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.34% +1.65% +6.68% +14.6% +12.44% +12.75% +30.74%
Catégorie 3.89% 2.03% 6.79% 17.31% 19.89% 22.48% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Europa One R4.34%12.75%17M EUR2%
Europa One I4.46%0.00%NC2M EUR1.2%
Gestion
Société de gestion Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A.
Date de création 18-09-2015

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 18-09-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 18-09-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 17 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers (Luxembourg)
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.57%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.38
Performance moyenne 3 ans 12.75%
