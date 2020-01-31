Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR FUNDS SOLUTIONS S.A. L'objectif d'investissement du Fonds est de réaliser une croissance du capital à long terme en investissant principalement sur les marchés boursiers européens.

Performances du fonds : Europa One R

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +4.34% +1.65% +6.68% +14.6% +12.44% +12.75% +30.74% Catégorie 3.89% 2.03% 6.79% 17.31% 19.89% 22.48% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Europa One R 4.34% 12.75% 17M EUR 2% Europa One I 4.46% 0.00% NC 2M EUR 1.2%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.