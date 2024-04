Founder of Bandhan Bank Ltd.

and Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd., Chandra Shekhar Ghosh occupies the position of Co-Chairman & Co-Managing Director at Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

and Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director at Bandhan Bank Ltd.

He is also on the board of Sa-Dhan Indexing & Consulting Pvt Ltd.

and Member-Corporate Governance Council at Confederation of Indian Industry.

Mr. Ghosh previously held the position of Chairman at Confederation of Indian Industry Eastern Region, Member of Small Industries Development Bank of India and President at The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Mr. Ghosh received a graduate degree from Harvard Business School.



