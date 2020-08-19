Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 19/08 21:56:07
64.315 USD   -1.84%
2019S&P 500 : Besoin de souffler avec les incertitudes sur le commerce
201451JOB, INC. (ADR) : SPLIT: 2 pour 1
FA
ETFs positionnés sur 51JOB, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.98%0.12%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD0.78%0.09%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD2.81%0.08%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.75%0.08%ChineActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...1.65%0.05%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.59%0.03%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.59%0.03%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD1.84%0.03%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.56%0.02%MondeActions



Graphique 51JOB, INC.
51job, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique 51job, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 475,26 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 453,50 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,80%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,90%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
51JOB, INC.-22.83%4 383
RANDSTAD N.V.-18.50%9 694
ADECCO GROUP AG-22.44%8 514
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-9.94%6 413
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-20.96%4 406
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-19.21%3 694
