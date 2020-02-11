Connexion
Acerinox, S.A. ACX ES0132105018

ACERINOX, S.A.

(ACX)
  Rapport
19/02 17:38:00
9.938 EUR   +3.63%
ETFs positionnés sur ACERINOX, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.71%0.53%EspagneActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-0.76%0.16%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hed...-0.51%0.16%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedge...1.36%0.16%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hed...0.03%0.16%EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-0.20%0.03%EuropeActions



Graphique ACERINOX, S.A.
Acerinox, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Acerinox, S.A. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,94 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACERINOX, S.A.6.15%3 134
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.50.85%27 554
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.22.35%24 542
JSW STEEL LIMITED2.00%13 487
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.61%13 454
EVRAZ PLC12.81%10 814
