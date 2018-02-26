Connexion
ALTEN (ATE) FR0000071946

ALTEN

(ATE)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ALTENETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.29%2.25%FranceActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...0.35%0.45%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-2.18%0.43%EuropeActions - Technologie
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...-4.14%0.42%EuropeActions - Technologie
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...0.36%0.18%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...0.69%0.06%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...0.57%0.06%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
SBF120 : De Sartorius Stedim Biotech à DBV, la Santé fait le grand écart
 ALTEN
Momentum intact
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALTEN-38.13%2 768
ACCENTURE12.91%151 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.74%113 720
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.24%111 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.01%60 479
VMWARE, INC.-6.29%59 610
