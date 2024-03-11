Action AEP AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Actions

AEP

US0255371017

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:34:15 11/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
83,02 USD -0,98 % Graphique intraday de American Electric Power Company, Inc. -2,32 % +2,16 %
16:01 AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : UBS abaisse sa recommandation à vendre ZM
08/03 AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Ladenburg Thalmann dégrade à vendre ZM

Dernières actualités sur American Electric Power Company, Inc.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Barclays de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : BMO Capital à l'achat ZM
Transcript : American Electric Power Company, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Les actions augmentent avant la cloche alors que les investisseurs digèrent les derniers résultats des entreprises ; l'Asie est en hausse, l'Europe est mitigée MT
AMERICAS - Les obligations anxieuses font l'objet d'un appel d'offres alors que le Moyen-Orient est en ligne de mire RE
American Electric Power annonce des résultats inférieurs aux attentes et nomme un directeur général intérimaire RE
American Electric Power : hausse du bénéfice d'exploitation au 4ème trimestre, baisse du chiffre d'affaires, nomination d'un nouveau PDG par intérim et d'un président du conseil d'administration MT
American Electric Power nomme M. Fowke, membre de son conseil d'administration, au poste de directeur général par intérim RE
American Electric Power Company, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
American Electric Power Company, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
American Electric Power Company, Inc. annonce des changements au niveau de son PDG CI
American Electric Power Company, Inc. réaffirme ses prévisions d'exploitation pour l'exercice 2024 CI
American Electric Power Company, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
American Electric Power annonce la nomination d'administrateurs CI
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Barclays persiste à l'achat ZM
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : BMO Capital optimiste sur le dossier ZM
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Guggenheim abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
American Electric Power Company, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 8 mars 2024 CI
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Mizuho Securities de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
Les unités d'American Electric Power déposent un accord de règlement avec les régulateurs de l'État ; les perspectives pour 2024 sont réaffirmées MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent en fin d'après-midi mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent mardi après-midi MT
American Electric Power et PNM Resources vendent leurs parts dans la coentreprise de développement des énergies renouvelables à Exus North America pour 230 millions de dollars MT

Graphique American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Graphique American Electric Power Company, Inc.
Profil Société

American Electric Power Company, Inc. figure parmi les principaux producteurs et distributeurs américains d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production, transport et distribution d'électricité (99,6%) : détention, à fin 2020, d'une capacité de production de près de 26 700 MW ; - autres (0,4%).
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
83,84 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
86,44 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,10 %
Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+2,16 % 44,12 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
-5,78 % 119 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-7,33 % 75,65 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
-1,77 % 75,29 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
-2,39 % 73,24 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-8,68 % 68,15 Md
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+43,76 % 54,01 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+1,43 % 40,2 Md
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
+2,77 % 36,94 Md
PG&E CORPORATION Action PG&E Corporation
-8,82 % 35,33 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
