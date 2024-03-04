Action ANIP ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actions

ANIP

US00182C1036

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:44:38 04/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
65,82 USD -2,01 % Graphique intraday de ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. +8,71 % +18,79 %
16:02 ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat ZM
01/03 ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat ZM
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé reculent jeudi après-midi MT
Les actions d'ANI Pharmaceuticals augmentent après que les bénéfices ajustés du quatrième trimestre et les recettes nettes aient dépassé les prévisions MT
Transcript : ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., H2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2024 CI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
Un initié d'Ani Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 416 466 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ANI Pharmaceuticals lance des comprimés de Pentoxifylline à libération prolongée MT
ANI Pharmaceuticals annonce le lancement des comprimés de Pentoxifylline à libération prolongée, USP CI
Un initié d'Ani Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 370 305 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ANI Pharmaceuticals reçoit l'approbation de la FDA américaine pour la suspension orale d'indométhacine MT
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. annonce l'approbation de la FDA et le lancement de l'Indomethacin Oral Suspension, USP CI
Lupin reçoit le feu vert de la FDA pour son médicament contre l'hypertension MT
Un initié d'Ani Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 2 627 250 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Ani Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 663 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'ANI Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 918 080 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'ANI Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 141 090 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Ani Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 157 410 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en baisse dans l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT

Graphique ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graphique ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique diversifiée qui répond aux besoins des patients en développant, fabriquant et commercialisant des produits pharmaceutiques de marque et génériques sur ordonnance, notamment pour des maladies dont les besoins médicaux ne sont pas satisfaits. La société se concentre sur le développement et la fabrication de produits oncologiques de niche (anticancéreux). Elle dispose d'un portefeuille commercial de plus de 111 produits aux indications variées et d'un portefeuille de produits en cours de développement. La société est propriétaire du site, qui comprend la fabrication et l'emballage de doses solides orales et de liquides, des entrepôts, des laboratoires d'analyse, de stabilité et de microbiologie, ainsi que des bureaux et des locaux techniques pour les employés. Elle possède également une installation de fabrication qui comprend la fabrication et l'emballage de produits pharmaceutiques sous forme de doses solides orales. La société possède quatre installations de fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques, dont deux sont situées à Baudette, dans le Minnesota, une à East Windsor, dans le New Jersey, et une à Oakville, dans l'Ontario.
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
67,17 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
75,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+12,40 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+18,24 % 1,32 Md
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+35,57 % 704 Md
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+25,35 % 551 Md
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
+1,29 % 391 Md
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+14,43 % 322 Md
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+15,98 % 316 Md
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-4,81 % 212 Md
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+5,94 % 208 Md
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-5,30 % 197 Md
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
-2,26 % 150 Md
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  5. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat