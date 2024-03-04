ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique diversifiée qui répond aux besoins des patients en développant, fabriquant et commercialisant des produits pharmaceutiques de marque et génériques sur ordonnance, notamment pour des maladies dont les besoins médicaux ne sont pas satisfaits. La société se concentre sur le développement et la fabrication de produits oncologiques de niche (anticancéreux). Elle dispose d'un portefeuille commercial de plus de 111 produits aux indications variées et d'un portefeuille de produits en cours de développement. La société est propriétaire du site, qui comprend la fabrication et l'emballage de doses solides orales et de liquides, des entrepôts, des laboratoires d'analyse, de stabilité et de microbiologie, ainsi que des bureaux et des locaux techniques pour les employés. Elle possède également une installation de fabrication qui comprend la fabrication et l'emballage de produits pharmaceutiques sous forme de doses solides orales. La société possède quatre installations de fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques, dont deux sont situées à Baudette, dans le Minnesota, une à East Windsor, dans le New Jersey, et une à Oakville, dans l'Ontario.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques