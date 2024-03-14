RetourPublication du rapport de gestion 2023 et du rapport financier 2023 d'APG|SGA [Annonce événementielle au sens de l'art. 53 RC] 14 mars 2024
Le rapport de gestion 2023 détaillé (en DE/FR/EN) ainsi que le rapport financier 2023 d'APG|SGA (en EN) ont été publiés aujourd'hui.
Les résultats de l'exercice 2023 ont été publiés le 27 février 2024. Tous les documents peuvent être téléchargés via le lien suivant: www.apgsga.ch/fr/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
APG SGA SA published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 06:07:27 UTC.