Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS

(NDA)
ETFs positionnés sur AURUBISETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.39%1.07%EuropeActions
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.97%0.96%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR1.26%0.68%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR2.73%0.68%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR1.25%0.68%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR1.96%0.18%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...1.50%0.16%-AllemagneActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR3.02%0.09%EuropeActions



Décryptage
Le soleil se lève à l'Est
Conseil
 AURUBIS AG
Bon Management, Bonne Conjoncture
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,26 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 2,71%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURUBIS17.43%3 353
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.61%45 147
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED5.44%13 115
BOLIDEN AB20.32%9 628
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.04%6 624
GEM CO., LTD.5.75%3 723
