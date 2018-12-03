Connexion
    BANB   CH0012530207

BACHEM HOLDING AG

(BANB)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur BACHEM HOLDING AG 
Fonds positionnés sur BACHEM HOLDING AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
GAM Multistock Swiss Sm & Md Cp Eq CHF BNON12.00%117.00%6.69M CHF


ETFs positionnés sur BACHEM HOLDING AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF0.02%0.65%SuisseActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...0.35%0.44%MondeActions




Décryptage
Le grand écart des performances
Conseil
 BACHEM HOLDING AG
Leader mondial des peptides
Graphique BACHEM HOLDING AG
Durée : Période :
Bachem Holding AG : Graphique analyse technique Bachem Holding AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 483,00 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 457,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,57%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BACHEM HOLDING AG13.02%6 708
MODERNA, INC.54.98%64 849
LONZA GROUP AG-3.23%44 682
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.21.18%41 636
CELLTRION, INC.-19.08%36 649
SEAGEN INC.-17.35%26 246
