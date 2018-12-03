Fonds positionnés sur BACHEM HOLDING AG Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position GAM Multistock Swiss Sm & Md Cp Eq CHF B NON 12.00% 117.00% 6.69M CHF



ETFs positionnés sur BACHEM HOLDING AG ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF 0.02% 0.65% Suisse Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 0.35% 0.44% Monde Actions





Leader mondial des peptides

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 483,00 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 457,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,57%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,7%

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
BACHEM HOLDING AG 13.02% 6 708
MODERNA, INC. 54.98% 64 849
LONZA GROUP AG -3.23% 44 682
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 21.18% 41 636
CELLTRION, INC. -19.08% 36 649
SEAGEN INC. -17.35% 26 246