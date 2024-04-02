The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation est spécialisé dans la gestion d'actifs et dans les prestations de services titres. Le groupe propose aux institutions, aux entreprises et aux particuliers des services de gestion d'actifs et de patrimoine, de conservation et d'émission de titres, et de gestion de la trésorerie. A fin 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation compte 47 800 MdsUSD d'actifs en conservation et sous administration et 1 974 MdsUSD d'actifs sous gestion.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds