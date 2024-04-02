Action BK BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Actions

BK

US0640581007

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:25:09 02/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
57,03 USD +0,12 % Graphique intraday de Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) +0,72 % +9,54 %
19:01 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre ZM
13:08 Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche alors que les traders attendent des indices de direction du marché ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont principalement en hausse. MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche alors que les traders attendent des indices de direction du marché ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont principalement en hausse. MT
Bank of New York Mellon et GLMX s'associent pour offrir des opérations de mise en pension directe sur la plateforme Triparty MT
BNY Mellon et GLMX collaborent pour connecter les clients buy-side à Triparty au point d'exécution CI
Bowyer Research dépose une déclaration de sollicitation exemptée auprès de la Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation CI
BlackRock, "consterné" par le désinvestissement de 8,5 milliards de dollars au Texas, demande instamment une nouvelle réflexion RE
Bank of New York Mellon va racheter des obligations de premier rang à taux variable MT
Les changements imminents concernant les actions américaines pourraient causer des maux de tête aux fonds internationaux RE
Bank of New York Mellon élargit son partenariat avec CIFC MT
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en baisse vendredi avant la réunion de la Fed la semaine prochaine MT
La contraction de l'activité manufacturière de mars à New York s'aggrave plus que prévu en raison de l'affaiblissement de la demande MT
John Chevedden dépose un avis de sollicitation exemptée auprès de The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation CI
LA BANQUE DE NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION VA LICENCIER 30 EMPLOYÉS DANS L'ÉTAT DE N... RE
Bloomberg Video : BNY's Keating : Vous serez mieux lotis avec les obligations MT
Les perspectives d'inflation à moyen et long terme des consommateurs augmentent, selon l'enquête de la Fed de New York MT
Les contrats à terme sont en hausse avant la cloche, dans l'attente du rapport sur l'emploi de février ; l'Asie et l'Europe gagnent du terrain. MT
NatWest va rembourser 2 milliards de dollars d'obligations à échéance 2025 MT
La Fed de New York indique que les pressions sur la chaîne d'approvisionnement ont légèrement augmenté en février RE
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation annonce le départ de Roman Regelman du poste de Senior Executive Vice President, Global Head of Securities Services and Digital, à compter du 15 avril 2024 CI
Transcript : The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Presents at 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, Mar-05-2024 03:20 PM
Pershing de la Bank of New York Mellon fournira des services à Ashton Thomas Securities MT
Le président de la Fed, M. Williams, réaffirme qu'une baisse des taux d'intérêt est probable dans le courant de l'année RE
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de la part d'American Family Association CI
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de Kenneth Steiner CI
Les contrats à terme sur le pétrole s'établissent à un niveau plus bas, la Réserve fédérale ayant décidé de ne pas réduire ses taux d'intérêt RE

Graphique Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Graphique Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation est spécialisé dans la gestion d'actifs et dans les prestations de services titres. Le groupe propose aux institutions, aux entreprises et aux particuliers des services de gestion d'actifs et de patrimoine, de conservation et d'émission de titres, et de gestion de la trésorerie. A fin 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation compte 47 800 MdsUSD d'actifs en conservation et sous administration et 1 974 MdsUSD d'actifs sous gestion.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
09/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
56,96 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
62,35 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,46 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Action Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+9,45 % 42,88 Md
BLACKROCK, INC. Action BlackRock, Inc.
+0,07 % 123 Md
UBS GROUP AG Action UBS Group AG
+6,25 % 98,33 Md
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Action Brookfield Corporation
+3,50 % 62,37 Md
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Action Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+13,72 % 43,57 Md
3I GROUP PLC Action 3i Group plc
+15,37 % 34 Md
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Action T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
+9,72 % 26,9 Md
STATE STREET CORPORATION Action State Street Corporation
-0,35 % 23,33 Md
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Action Principal Financial Group, Inc.
+8,48 % 20,29 Md
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Action Northern Trust Corporation
+3,37 % 18,04 Md
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) - Nyse
  4. Actualités Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre