Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. est une société biopharmaceutique américaine en phase de commercialisation. La société dispose d'un portefeuille de thérapies visant à améliorer la vie des patients atteints de maladies neurologiques et neuropsychiatriques débilitantes, y compris des maladies rares. Le portefeuille Neuroinnovation de la société comprend NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) pour le traitement aigu et préventif de la migraine, ainsi qu'un portefeuille de produits candidats répartis sur cinq plateformes : antagonisme du récepteur du peptide lié au gène de la calcitonine (CGRP) pour le traitement aigu et préventif de la migraine ainsi que d'autres troubles liés à la douleur et des indications non migraineuses ; modulation du glutamate pour les troubles obsessionnels compulsifs (TOC) ; L'inhibition de la myéloperoxydase (MPO) pour l'atrophie du système multiple (MSA) et la sclérose latérale amyotrophique (SLA) ; les activateurs du canal ionique Kv7 (Kv7) pour cibler des indications telles que l'épilepsie, les troubles de la douleur et les troubles de l'efficacité ; et la myostatine, une protéine naturelle qui limite la croissance des muscles squelettiques.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale