BP p.l.c. figure parmi les 1ers groupes pétroliers mondiaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - raffinage et distribution (76,1%). A fin 2023, le groupe exploite 7 raffineries (dont 3 aux Etats-Unis) et dispose d'un réseau de près de 21 100 stations-service (dont 8 200 aux Etats-Unis) ; - exploration et production d'hydrocarbures (23,6%) : pétrole (1 115 000 de barils produits par jour) et gaz naturel (196,6 millions de m3 produits par jour) ; - autres (0,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (28,8%) et autres (71,2%).