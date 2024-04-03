BP PLC
Actions
BP.
GB0007980591
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|509,3 GBX
|+0,14 %
|+3,31 %
|+9,21 %
|12:42
|BP : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|12:19
|Les conseillers des actionnaires soutiennent la manière dont BP a géré le licenciement de son PDG, M. Looney
|RE
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+9,21 %
|106 Md
|+13,86 %
|227 Md
|+13,45 %
|102 Md
|+42,48 %
|76,17 Md
|+27,30 %
|72,51 Md
|+36,32 %
|58,39 Md
|+27,76 %
|38,05 Md
|+33,77 %
|28,78 Md
|-10,53 %
|21,45 Md
|-22,45 %
|20,52 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action BP PLC - London S.E.
- Actualités BP PLC
- BP : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation à l'achat