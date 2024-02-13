Action CDNS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Actions

CDNS

US1273871087

Logiciels

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 12/02/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:23:22
306,6 USD -1,72 % Graphique intraday de Cadence Design Systems, Inc. 288 -6,06 %
14:01 CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
14:01 CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : JPMorgan Chase toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Rosenblatt Securities n'est plus à l'achat ZM
Les actions baissent avant l'ouverture des marchés avant la publication d'un rapport clé sur l'inflation ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en baisse MT
Cadence donne des perspectives négatives à court terme malgré des résultats meilleurs que prévu au quatrième trimestre MT
Les contrats à terme baissent en raison de la prudence avant les données sur l'inflation RE
Moins de 3% d'inflation aux Etats-Unis ? Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Michelin, Stellantis, STMicroelectronics, Bénéteau, Fnac Darty, Glencore,TUI... Our Logo
Anirudh Devgan, PDG de Cadence Design Systems, déclare qu'il approfondira le partenariat avec Nvidia et l'étendra au supercalculateur multi-physique Millennium - Conf Call RE
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS ANNONCE ENVIRON 1 000 EMPLOYÉS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES EN 2024... RE
Cadence Design prévoit une baisse de son chiffre d'affaires au premier trimestre en raison de la normalisation des ventes de matériel informatique RE
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS CFO SAYS Q1 OUTLOOK AT THE ASSUMES AN UP-... RE
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS CEO SAYS HARDWARE FAMILY ADDED 26 NEW AND... RE
LE PDG DE CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, ANIRUDH DEVGAN, AFFIRME QU'IL... RE
Transcript : Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 12, 2024
Cadence Design Systems : hausse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, prévisions pour le 1er trimestre et l'ensemble de l'année -- Baisse des actions MT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année fiscale 2024 CI
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les actions en hausse intraday, les traders attendant les données sur l'inflation de cette semaine MT
Cadence Design Systems étend son partenariat avec Dassault Systèmes MT
Cadence et Dassault Systèmes dévoilent la première expérience collaborative basée sur le cloud pour transformer le développement des systèmes électromécaniques CI

Graphique Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Graphique Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et la commercialisation de logiciels de conception des circuits intégrés et des systèmes électroniques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de licences (93,8%) : logiciels de conception, systèmes de vérification, de simulation et de contrôle des performances des circuits intégrés, etc. En outre, le groupe propose des prestations de maintenance ; - prestations de services (6,2%) : prestations de conseil, de formation, de conception et de développement de systèmes, d'assistance technique, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (44,3%), Amériques (1,5%), Chine (14,6%), Japon (5,5%), Asie (17,8%) et Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (16,3%).
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
22/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
306,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
297,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-3,10 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+12,56 % 83 409 M $
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+10,49 % 86 774 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-4,48 % 61 161 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
-9,12 % 56 076 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
+45,89 % 54 509 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
+2,71 % 36 238 M $
ROBLOX CORPORATION Action Roblox Corporation
-4,33 % 27 610 M $
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
-3,53 % 26 487 M $
SPLUNK INC. Action Splunk Inc.
+1,36 % 26 026 M $
SEA LIMITED Action Sea Limited
+7,51 % 24 677 M $
Logiciels - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  5. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer