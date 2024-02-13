Cadence Design Systems, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et la commercialisation de logiciels de conception des circuits intégrés et des systèmes électroniques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de licences (93,8%) : logiciels de conception, systèmes de vérification, de simulation et de contrôle des performances des circuits intégrés, etc. En outre, le groupe propose des prestations de maintenance ; - prestations de services (6,2%) : prestations de conseil, de formation, de conception et de développement de systèmes, d'assistance technique, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (44,3%), Amériques (1,5%), Chine (14,6%), Japon (5,5%), Asie (17,8%) et Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (16,3%).

Secteur Logiciels