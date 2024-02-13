|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 14:23:22
|306,6 USD
|-1,72 %
|288
|-6,06 %
|14:01
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Wolfe Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|14:01
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+12,56 %
|83 409 M $
|+10,49 %
|86 774 M $
|-4,48 %
|61 161 M $
|-9,12 %
|56 076 M $
|+45,89 %
|54 509 M $
|+2,71 %
|36 238 M $
|-4,33 %
|27 610 M $
|-3,53 %
|26 487 M $
|+1,36 %
|26 026 M $
|+7,51 %
|24 677 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat