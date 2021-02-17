Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Cementir Holding N.V.    CEM   NL0013995087

CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

(CEM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...1.77%0.68%-ItalieActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...2.41%0.24%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...0.63%0.06%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Durée : Période :
Cementir Holding N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Cementir Holding N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,52 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,48 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,13%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.27.52%1 633
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.68%40 057
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD4.03%34 797
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC7.93%14 224
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED19.09%14 163
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-10.17%9 835
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ