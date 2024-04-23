Action CNP CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Actions

CNP

US15189T1079

Services multiples aux collectivités

Marché Fermé - Nyse
 22:00:02 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
28,78 USD +0,88 % Graphique intraday de CenterPoint Energy, Inc. +5,04 % +0,74 %
13:07 CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
01/04 As You Sow dépose une déclaration d'exemption de sollicitation auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission CI

Dernières actualités sur CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de As You Sow CI
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Barclays toujours à vendre sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en hausse en pré-marché mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Transcript : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
CenterPoint Energy : hausse des bénéfices non GAAP au 4e trimestre, réitération des prévisions de BPA pour 2024 ; vente de 2 unités de gaz pour 1,2 milliard de dollars MT
Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche dans l'attente des derniers rapports sur les bénéfices ; l'Asie s'agite, l'Europe est en grande partie à la baisse MT
CenterPoint vend ses actifs de gaz naturel en Louisiane et au Mississippi pour 1,2 milliard de dollars RE
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Evercore ISI passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Barclays conserve son opinion négative ZM
Spire nomme Scott Doyle au poste de directeur de l'exploitation MT
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat ZM
Centerpoint Energy, Inc. annonce des nominations au conseil d'administration CI
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 14 mars 2024 CI
Un initié de Centerpoint Energy a acheté des actions d'une valeur de 140 497 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
COG Financial achète la participation de près de 20% de ClearView Wealth dans Centerpoint Alliance pour 13 millions de dollars australiens MT
Un initié de Centerpoint Energy a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 1 003 440 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Centerpoint Energy a acheté des actions d'une valeur de 269 050 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de gaz naturel et d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'électricité (49,3%) ; - distribution finale de gaz naturel (49,2%) ; - autres (1,5%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
26/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
28,78 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
30,76 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,88 %
Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. Action CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
+0,74 % 18,22 Md
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Action Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-15,43 % 90,91 Md
ACWA POWER COMPANY Action ACWA POWER Company
+77,98 % 89,17 Md
E.D.F. Action E.D.F.
-.--% 51,55 Md
NATIONAL GRID PLC Action National Grid plc
0,00 % 47,99 Md
SEMPRA Action Sempra
-4,82 % 45 Md
ENGIE Action ENGIE
+0,61 % 41,17 Md
EON SE Action EON SE
+3,00 % 34,68 Md
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Action Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+9,09 % 33,26 Md
UNIPER SE Action Uniper SE
-13,28 % 22,3 Md
Services multiples aux collectivités
