ETFs positionnés sur CLOUDFLARE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy...1.09%2.99%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF...4.00%1.84%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...2.84%1.07%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD4.88%0.73%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...4.78%0.68%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...3.17%0.67%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.80%0.06%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.32%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,87 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 11,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,22%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -59,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.338.22%22 974
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.52.26%225 343
DYNATRACE, INC.51.86%10 838
ANAPLAN, INC.31.32%9 618
SINCH AB (PUBL)263.00%7 345
NUTANIX, INC.-10.20%5 784
