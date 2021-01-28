Fonds positionnés sur COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position DPAM Capital B Eqs Belgium B Cap NON 3.00% 14.00% 2.22M EUR









Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 76,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 81,30 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,52% Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,0% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A. -2.75% 2 489 VINCI SA -5.56% 52 242 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -1.41% 31 655 LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 5.74% 26 147 CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED 3.61% 19 137 FERROVIAL, S.A. -10.93% 17 618