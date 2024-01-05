Action CTRA COTERRA ENERGY INC.
Coterra Energy Inc.

Actions

CTRA

US1270971039

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:27:19 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
25,54 USD +0,61 % Graphique intraday de Coterra Energy Inc. +0,20 % +0,20 %
20:01 COTERRA ENERGY INC. : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
16:02 COTERRA ENERGY INC. : BofA Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Dernières actualités sur Coterra Energy Inc.

COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Raymond James optimiste sur le dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : UBS revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Wells Fargo Securities relève son opinion ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Citigroup passe à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Truist Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Coterra Energy Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023 CI
La baisse de l'optimisme sur les réductions de taux pousse les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme d'actions à la baisse avant la cloche du mardi. MT
Coterra Energy Inc. présente ses résultats d'exploitation non vérifiés pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Coterra Energy Inc. approuve un dividende trimestriel, payable le 30 novembre 2023 CI
Coterra Energy Inc. donne des prévisions de production pour le quatrième trimestre et révise ses prévisions de production pour l'année 2023 CI
Coterra Energy : baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre MT
Coterra Energy Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Raymond James désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Susquehanna n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
L'opération d'Exxon braque les projecteurs sur les cibles des fusions-acquisitions, mais la surveillance accrue est un frein RE
Le S&P 500 termine le mois de septembre avec la plus forte baisse mensuelle de 2023 et la première perte trimestrielle depuis un an sur fond d'inquiétudes concernant les taux d'intérêt MT
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Coterra Energy Inc. Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2023, Sep-06-2023 12:40 PM CI
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Profil Société

Coterra Energy Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel en Amérique du Nord. L'activité est assurée dans le bassin appalachien, dans la région de la Côte du Golfe, dans les montagnes rocheuses, dans le bassin Anadarko, dans le bassin permien au Texas et au Nouveau-Mexique et dans le bassin sédimentaire de l'Ouest canadien. En 2022, le groupe a produit 32 millions de barils de pétrole et 29 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
23/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
28
Dernier Cours de Cloture
25,39 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,22 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+22,96 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
COTERRA ENERGY INC. Action Coterra Energy Inc.
+0,10 % 19 098 M $
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+1,10 % 284 Mrd $
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+0,52 % 138 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+4,46 % 85 196 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+3,21 % 72 189 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-0,55 % 70 573 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+2,42 % 53 572 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-1,23 % 51 883 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+0,97 % 44 577 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
+0,90 % 40 239 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
