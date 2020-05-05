Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Dino Polska S.A.    DNP   PLDINPL00011

DINO POLSKA S.A.

(DNP)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Warsaw Stock Exchange - 15/10
224.8 PLN   +3.98%
18/08DINO POLSKA S.A. : publication des résultats semestriels
12/05DINO POLSKA S.A. : publication des résultats trimestriels
05/05DINO POLSKA S.A. : publication des résultats trimestriels
Fonds positionnés sur DINO POLSKA S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Neuberger Berman Em Mkts Eq JPY Acc UnhNON-4.00%44.00%7.15M JPY
Neuberger Berman EM Sust Eq JPY I AccNON-3.00%0.00%NC2.89M JPY


ETFs positionnés sur DINO POLSKA S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...-0.94%0.96%MondeActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-0.54%0.10%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.09%0.04%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.28%0.04%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.30%0.04%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-1.52%0.04%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-1.33%0.03%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-1.32%0.03%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD-1.67%0.03%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-1.74%0.02%EuropeActions



Graphique DINO POLSKA S.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 223,62 PLN
Dernier Cours de Cloture 224,80 PLN
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,52%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -31,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DINO POLSKA S.A.56.11%5 542
WALMART INC.21.62%407 890
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.01%37 894
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.44%29 045
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.16%21 346
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED7.58%17 420
