Action DLTR DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Dollar Tree, Inc.

Actions

DLTR

US2567461080

Magasins discount

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:59:17 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
125,7 USD -2,11 % Graphique intraday de Dollar Tree, Inc. -16,53 % -11,85 %
16:24 DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif ZM
16:20 DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Dollar Tree, Inc.

DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif ZM
DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DOLLAR TREE, INC. : JPMorgan Chase à l'achat ZM
DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Dollar General prévoit un bénéfice inférieur aux estimations pour 2024 en raison de la hausse des coûts RE
Les marchés boursiers clôturent en demi-teinte avant les données sur les prix à la production MT
Point marchés-Wall Street en ordre dispersé avant des données sur l'inflation RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont en hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Le S&P 500 est presque stable, mais les actions des fabricants de puces se détendent ; d'autres données sur l'inflation sont attendues RE
Les marchés boursiers sont mitigés dans l'attente des données sur les prix à la production MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressent dans l'après-midi MT
Les géants de la technologie entraînent le Nasdaq Composite vers le bas alors que les rendements du Trésor augmentent avant le rapport sur l'inflation de gros. MT
Les titres les plus importants à la mi-journée : Dollar Tree chute sur ses résultats du 4ème trimestre ; PayPal nomme un responsable des services aux entreprises ; la Chambre des représentants adopte un projet de loi visant à interdire Tiktok ; Wells Fargo rétrograde Tesla. MT
Les méga-capitalisations technologiques en baisse entraînent le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq Composite vers le bas MT
Dollar Tree : La valeur du jour à Wall Street - Dollar Tree fait grise mine en Bourse ; son bénéfice par action en-deça des attentes AO
Le bénéfice ajusté et le chiffre d'affaires de Dollar Tree pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal augmentent ; l'entreprise prévoit de fermer 600 magasins au premier semestre -- Les actions chutent MT
Wall Street ouvre en ordre dispersé, manque d'entrain après des semaines de AW
Wall Street : vers une pause après un mardi faste CF
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation glissent avant la cloche mercredi MT
Dollar Tree : Eli Lilly, GE Healthcare... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
Dollar Tree : le bénéfice par action ressort sous les attentes AO
Dollar Tree affiche une perte inattendue au quatrième trimestre fiscal en raison de charges liées à la fermeture de magasins MT
Dollar Tree : en perte sur de lourdes charges au 4e trimestre CF

Graphique Dollar Tree, Inc.

Graphique Dollar Tree, Inc.
Profil Société

Dollar Tree, Inc. est le n° 1 américain de la distribution à prix réduits. Le groupe propose des produits de consommation (alimentaires, produits de confiserie, produits d'hygiène, de beauté et de soins personnels, articles de papeterie, etc.), des vêtements, des articles électroniques et des produits saisonniers (produits liés aux fêtes de Pâques, d'Halloween et de Noël). Au 28/01/2023, le groupe dispose d'un réseau de 16 340 magasins d'escompte, sous les enseignes Dollar Tree et Dollar Tree Canada (8 134) et Family Dollar (8 206), implantés aux Etats-Unis et au Canada.
Secteur
Magasins discount
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Dollar Tree, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
28
Dernier Cours de Cloture
128,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
149,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,52 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Magasins à prix réduits sans épiceries

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DOLLAR TREE, INC. Action Dollar Tree, Inc.
-11,55 % 27,98 Md
THE TJX COMPANIES Action The TJX Companies
+4,57 % 112 Md
PRICESMART, INC. Action PriceSmart, Inc.
+7,18 % 2,49 Md
Magasins à prix réduits sans épiceries
