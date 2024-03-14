Dollar Tree, Inc. est le n° 1 américain de la distribution à prix réduits. Le groupe propose des produits de consommation (alimentaires, produits de confiserie, produits d'hygiène, de beauté et de soins personnels, articles de papeterie, etc.), des vêtements, des articles électroniques et des produits saisonniers (produits liés aux fêtes de Pâques, d'Halloween et de Noël). Au 28/01/2023, le groupe dispose d'un réseau de 16 340 magasins d'escompte, sous les enseignes Dollar Tree et Dollar Tree Canada (8 134) et Family Dollar (8 206), implantés aux Etats-Unis et au Canada.

Secteur Magasins discount