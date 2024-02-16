Action LLY ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Eli Lilly and Company

Actions

LLY

US5324571083

Produits pharmaceutiques

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 21:59:50 15/02/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:16:56
757,8 USD +0,06 % Graphique intraday de Eli Lilly and Company 769,1 +1,49 %
14:02 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
09:03 Ça baisse plus Our Logo

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
Ça baisse plus Our Logo
Le Wegovy alimente une forte augmentation de l'utilisation des médicaments pour la perte de poids chez les jeunes américains RE
Les familles américaines commencent à adopter les médicaments amaigrissants pour leurs enfants RE
Le fournisseur d'emballages Wegovy Catalent licencie 300 personnes RE
Bridgewater a augmenté sa participation dans Nvidia de plus de 450 % au quatrième trimestre - Communiqués de presse RE
Lancement en Grande-Bretagne du Mounjaro, un médicament de Lilly pour la perte de poids RE
BioAge, partenaire d'Eli Lilly, lève 170 millions de dollars pour son traitement contre l'obésité RE
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Jefferies réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZD
Contrarien : Qu'est-ce qui pourrait faire vaciller Novo Nordisk ? Our Logo
Le S&P 500 affiche une cinquième hausse hebdomadaire consécutive et dépasse les 5 000 points pour la première fois, les bénéfices étant supérieurs aux attentes. MT
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Philip Johnson prend sa retraite en tant que trésorier d'Eli Lilly and Company CI
Eli Lilly : un antitumoral de Foghorn a été sélectionné CF
Le monde de l'entreprise est en train de se transformer en un monde de l'économie, de la finance et de l'innovation. MT
La FDA américaine constate des lacunes dans le contrôle de l'usine de Catalent vendue à Novo RE
L'autorité de contrôle de l'UE examine la disponibilité des médicaments fabriqués sur les sites de Catalent et vendus à Novo Nordisk RE
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : BofA Securities reste à l'achat ZM
L'autorité de contrôle de l'UE évalue la disponibilité des médicaments fabriqués sur les sites de Catalent et vendus à Novo Nordisk RE
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Eli Lilly règle une action en justice intentée par le Minnesota concernant le prix de l'insuline RE
Indices : Des rives européennes aux côtes américaines Our Logo
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Cantor Fitzgerald persiste à l'achat ZM

Graphique Eli Lilly and Company

Graphique Eli Lilly and Company
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Eli Lilly and Company figure parmi les principaux groupes pharmaceutiques mondiaux. Le CA par domaine thérapeutique se répartit comme suit : - endocrinologie (46,6%) : produits pour le traitement de l'ostéoporose, du diabète et des problèmes de croissance ; - oncologie (20,3%) ; - maladies immunitaires (11,8%) ; - neurologie (6,7%) : essentiellement médicaments destinés au traitement de la dépression et de la schizophrénie ; - autres (14,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (59,4%), Europe (16,9%), Japon (8,3%), Chine (5,9%) et autres (9,5%).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Eli Lilly and Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
28
Dernier Cours de Cloture
757,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
745,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,62 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+30,00 % 681 Mrd $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+21,43 % 546 Mrd $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
+0,75 % 380 Mrd $
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+16,07 % 321 Mrd $
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+13,95 % 312 Mrd $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-6,75 % 207 Mrd $
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+4,41 % 204 Mrd $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-4,68 % 192 Mrd $
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-4,45 % 155 Mrd $
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
+0,36 % 155 Mrd $
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Eli Lilly and Company - Nyse
  4. Actualités Eli Lilly and Company
  5. Eli Lilly and Company : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer