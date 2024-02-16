Eli Lilly and Company
Actions
LLY
US5324571083
Produits pharmaceutiques
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 14:16:56
|757,8 USD
|+0,06 %
|769,1
|+1,49 %
|14:02
|ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
|ZM
|09:03
|Ça baisse plus
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+30,00 %
|681 Mrd $
|+21,43 %
|546 Mrd $
|+0,75 %
|380 Mrd $
|+16,07 %
|321 Mrd $
|+13,95 %
|312 Mrd $
|-6,75 %
|207 Mrd $
|+4,41 %
|204 Mrd $
|-4,68 %
|192 Mrd $
|-4,45 %
|155 Mrd $
|+0,36 %
|155 Mrd $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Eli Lilly and Company - Nyse
- Actualités Eli Lilly and Company
- Eli Lilly and Company : Morgan Stanley à l'achat