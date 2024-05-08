Action EXPD EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Actions

EXPD

US3021301094

Frêt aérien et logistique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:10:03 08/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
116,9 USD +1,77 % Graphique intraday de Expeditors International of Washington Inc. +4,27 % -8,20 %
19:02 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Wolfe Research persiste à l'achat ZM
19:02 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Opinion positive de TD Cowen ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Wolfe Research persiste à l'achat ZM
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Opinion positive de TD Cowen ZM
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Susquehanna est neutre ZM
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Goldman Sachs pas convaincu ZM
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. déclare un dividende semestriel en espèces, payable le 17 juin 2024 CI
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : Vertical Research est neutre ZM
Expeditors International : baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au premier trimestre MT
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Clean Yield Asset Management soumet une proposition d'actionnaire à Expeditors International of Washington CI
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. : BofA Securities n'est plus acheteur ZM
Expeditors International of Washington devrait augmenter sa part de marché dans un secteur du transport de marchandises fragmenté, selon BofA MT
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Les marchés d'actions chutent avant le compte-rendu de la réunion de la Fed de mercredi MT
Les marchés d'actions chutent avant la publication du compte-rendu de la réunion de la Fed de mercredi MT
Les plus fortes baisses du jour MT
Les marchés d'actions chutent en cours de journée dans l'attente du compte-rendu de la réunion du FOMC de mercredi MT
Les actions d'Expeditors International of Washington chutent en raison de la baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au quatrième trimestre MT
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call
Transcript : Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. - Special Call

Graphique Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Graphique Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. est spécialisé dans le transport de marchandises. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de transport aérien (34,9%) ; - prestations de transport maritime (25,4%). Le groupe propose parallèlement des prestations de gestion documentaire, d'assurance, de coordination, etc. ; - autres (39,7%) : prestations de dédouanement, de suivi informatique, de stockage, d'inventaire, d'assemblage d'équipement, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (35,6%), Amérique du Nord (4,7%), Asie (32,7%), Europe (19,5%), Moyen Orient-Afrique-Inde (5,4%) et Amérique latine (2,1%).
Secteur
Frêt aérien et logistique
Agenda
06/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
114,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
108,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-5,77 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Fret et logistiques aériens

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. Action Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
-8,07 % 16,3 Md
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. Action United Parcel Service Inc.
-6,89 % 126 Md
FEDEX CORPORATION Action FedEx Corporation
+1,43 % 63,85 Md
DHL GROUP Action DHL Group
-14,59 % 48,67 Md
INPOST S.A. Action InPost S.A.
+23,29 % 8,07 Md
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LIMITED Action J&T Global Express Limited
-53,67 % 7,86 Md
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. Action SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
-19,12 % 6,54 Md
SINOTRANS LIMITED Action Sinotrans Limited
+25,99 % 5,24 Md
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD Action Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
-22,63 % 4,5 Md
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED Action Mainfreight Limited
-1,30 % 4,2 Md
Fret et logistiques aériens
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action EXPD
  4. Actualités Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  5. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. : Goldman Sachs pas convaincu